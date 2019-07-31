(Black Press Media files)

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

A slew of incorrect grades sent home to students has many Grade 12s panicking over university applications.

The flaw affected the grades and final exam marks of many seniors, school districts around the province said.

According to the Vancouver School District, the education ministry told them there was an “anomaly in the tabulation of the Grade 12 June exam results and a team of Ministry staff are actively working to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

In a statement, the education ministry said “we understand that this situation is stressful for students and families.”

The ministry said it was “actively working to identify and resolve the issue.”

All B.C. secondary schools and post-secondary institutions have been contacted, a spokesperson said, and the ministry is working on reaching out to Canadian and out-of-country post-secondary schools.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada
Next story
CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

Just Posted

Trudeau praises actions of coast guard in help with deadly float plane crash

Four people, including pilot, were killed while five survived when plane went down near Port Hardy

Transportation Safety Board investigating fatal float plane crash on Addenbroke Island

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to Addenbroke Island where… Continue reading

Five survivors, with varying injuries, confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Four dead after float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane north of Vancouver Island

Feds and B.C. First Nations agree to better access to commercial fishing

Coastal First Nations sign agreement on behalf of seven nations on B.C’s central and north coasts

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

New code will protect customers against high bills, allow for cancellations

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

UPDATED: Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island closed in both directions

Drivers are once again stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area Wednesday morning.

U.S. to set up plan allowing prescription drugs from Canada

There are concerns whether Canada can meet the demand

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Canada’s top court convicts man barred from cross-examining victim by rape shield law

The man known as R.V. was convicted of sexually interfering with a 15-year-old girl

‘The Amazing Race Canada’ comes to Vancouver Island

Stops include Deep Bay Marine Field Station, WildPlay Element Parks and Horne Lake Caves

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

Most Read