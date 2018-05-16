(flickr/Bureau of Land Management)

B.C. Green Party pushes for wild salmon commissioner

The role would serve as a unifying force in the provincial government

The B.C. Green Party is publicly moving for a dedicated position within the provincial government that will focus on wild salmon populations as rates continue to decline along coastal waterways.

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Island released his report today “Standing up for Wild Salmon”, which outlines some of the challenges these species face and also proposes a path forward through the creation of a new position in government.

“Now is the time to appoint a champion for wild salmon,” said Olsen. “The crises facing B.C.’s wild salmon populations, while dire, provide opportunity for action: stakeholders, First Nations, the public and the commercial sector are aligned and eager for provincial leadership on this file like never before.”

The Green MLA hosted a consultation forum with representatives from a wide range of fisheries backgrounds earlier this year, after making his initial pitch to the premier.

“Protecting wild salmon is a priority we share with the B.C. NDP government,” Olsen continued. “My hope is that they take today’s unified call as an opportunity to finally take action and establish a dedicated wild salmon representative responsible for this foundational B.C. species.”

It was during this consultation stage that Olsen said there was unanimous consensus for the need to have more oversight at the provincial level. A key finding in the forum, according to the B.C. Green Party, was a shared frustration in dealing with government to resolve salmon issues and having to communicate with multiple ministries.

The Green Party said the proposed commissioner and secretariat would be a strong defender of wild salmon in negotiations with the federal government and work to rebuild declining stocks.

The full report can be viewed here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked
Next story
Railway groups disappointed with premier’s comments

Just Posted

Railway groups disappointed with premier’s comments

Advocates maintain rail is still best option

B.C. Green Party pushes for wild salmon commissioner

The role would serve as a unifying force in the provincial government

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

MacDonald’s body found in Marble River

The matter has now been turned over to the BC Coroner Service.

Mobile fishery officers patrol the coast

Marine Patrol fisheries program sends officers to remote places

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

B.C. fires back in escalating Trans Mountain pipeline battle

George Heyman says Ottawa protecting Texas oil company

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cougar kills sheep at Vancouver Island vineyard

Workers at 40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery, north of Courtenay, made… Continue reading

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

B.C. Mountie won’t be charged after robbery suspect shot

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

Coyote put down after four-year-old boy attacked

The child had been playing in Burnaby on Tuesday evening

Most Read