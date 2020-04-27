Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

B.C. recorded 39 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 11 more on Sunday, including single cases of the novel coronavirus at two more senior care facilities in the Fraser Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the 50 cases over the weekend bring B.C.’s total to 1,998. Outbreak protocol is continuing at 21 care homes and three acute care hospital units in B.C.

Two care facilities in Abbotsford, MSA Manor Home and Valhaven Home, each have had a single positive test for COVID-19, Henry said April 27. Central City Lodge in Vancouver has been declared clear of the coronavirus, for a total of 21 active long-term care outbreaks.

Health Minister Adrian Dix gave his condolences to the families three more people who have died with conditions related to COVID-19, bringing B.C.’s total deaths to 103.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

