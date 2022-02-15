B.C. health officials expected to announce plan for easing some COVID-19 restrictions

As B.C. nears two years since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed, Health Minister Adrian Dix in Vancouver and Dr. Bonnie Henry in Victoria update pandemic conditions, Jan. 14, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

British Columbia’s top doctor is expected to announce the plan today for gradually easing public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The most recent public health orders related to gatherings, events, bars and restaurants, for example, were set to expire on Wednesday and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said she would announce any chances a day earlier.

Henry also said last month people could expect some restrictions on social gatherings to be gradually lifted by next Monday, which marks Family Day.

She said the easing of restrictions would be possible in part because 90 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and over have received two doses of vaccine, though she added that more people need to get a booster shot for longer-lasting protection.

B.C. reported another 17 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, while the number of people in hospital ticked down to 803, with 119 in intensive care.

The province recorded 2,701 new cases of the illness over three days, but officials have said the number is likely much higher since B.C. has reached its testing capacity.

—The Canadian Press

BC HealthCoronavirus