On average of B.C.’s 60 school districts, 80 per cent of students are completing high school. (Black Press files)

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Slow improvement over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

New data from the B.C. education ministry show the average high school completion rate continued its slow improvement last year, with 84 per cent of students getting their diplomas within six years.

The average completion rate has climbed by more than five per cent in the past 10 years, despite the teacher strikes and political turmoil that have disrupted B.C.’s public education system during that time.

The completion rate for indigenous students showed the greatest improvement, up 2.1 per cent in 2016-17 compared to the previous school year. Indigenous high school completion is up to 69.4 per cent, an increase of 19 per cent in the past 10 years.

more to come…

Previous story
Lawsuit claims B.C. hockey players caused $200,000 in damage to Squamish hotel
Next story
Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

Just Posted

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Tyson’s Thoughts: Public intoxication problems in Port Hardy

Many a time our staff have had to call the RCMP to report people passed out in the parking lot.

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

Tex Electric named finalist for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

“It shows we are constantly putting in effort every day.”

Reconciliation based interactive play coming to Port Hardy

Theatre for Living is touring the play šxwʔamət (home)

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Slow improvement over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Up to 10cm of snow expected for parts of Vancouver Island

Snow is possible over Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands and Inland Vancouver Island

Sask. residents help B.C. town get back on the ice after arena disaster

Residents of Wilkie, Sask., are voting for Fernie in the Kraft Hockeyville competition

B.C. museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Most Read