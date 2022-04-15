B.C. holiday travellers find long waits at borders, ferries, airports

Some have waited for hours to get to their final destination

Vehicles lined up at the Pacific Highway border crossing in south Surrey. (DriveBC photo)

It may be Good Friday, but it’s a bad day for travel in B.C.

Wait times at ferries, border crossings and airports have all been reported to be longer than normal.

Travellers heading south through B.C.’s major border crossings have reported waits in excess of an hour since Friday morning. DriveBC webcams show border crossings lined up for blocks as travellers wait to take advantage of reduced COVID measures for travel.

As for the ferries, several sailings are completely booked. Travellers without a reservation will need to arrive at least one hour early for their desired ferry or settle for a later sailing. As always, reservations are strongly recommended.

B.C. Ferries is still recovering from sailing cancellations and schedule adjustments after a the Queen of Oak Bay had a mechanical issue on Thursday night, leaving travellers adrift for three hours before tugboats brought the ferry ashore.

READ MORE: Tugboats help BC Ferries vessel to Nanaimo after steering issue

Even YVR airport is seeing increased traffic. The airport seemed to anticipate the increase in traffic, putting out a travel refresher on Thursday to remind travellers of what to expect.

As of April 1, fully vaccinated travellers coming into Canada do not need to show a negative COVID test upon entry. However, travellers may still be randomly selected for COVID testing and are required to fill out information on the ArriveCAN app.

The busiest travel days for the Easter long weekend are expected to be Friday and Monday afternoon.

