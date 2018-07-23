Scales of justice

B.C. judge loses robes, and two left shoes

“Some people will steal anything,” says a Princeton judge

It’s possible there’s a man wandering around Penticton impersonating a judge.

He would be walking like a penguin.

Friday July 20 a provincial court judge living in the city reported to Penticton RCMP that sometime the previous night a person broke into the backseat of his car and stole his robes. The thief also took two shoes…two left shoes.

Constable James Grandy said there is no explanation for the crime.

“They’ll steal anything. There’s no rhyme or reason for it.”

As for an explanation of the shoes, the judge reportedly – and accidentally – wore the mismatched pair of shoes in court Thursday.

He was left only with two right shoes, and was believed to be going footwear shopping Friday afternoon.

