B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

A former Summerland lifeguard known to many in the community as ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ was arrested on several child sexual assault and pornography charges.

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was charged on Wednesday with 10 charges relating to incidents between 2008 and 2014.

ALSO READ: Penticton man handed three years for distributing child pornography

“While we have identified at least two victims, we strongly believe there are additional victims who may not have already reported, or may not be aware they are a victim,” Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a news release Thursday.

Casavant was employed as a lifeguard for over 30-years at a Summerland recreation facility, beginning in the late 1980s.

Casavant is accused of using his position to gain access to school aged children. In addition, he volunteered as a lifeguard at various local summer camps and other community events and may have had access to children in this capacity.

Casavant is facing two counts of making or publishing child pornography, and one count each of importing or distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, secretly observe/record nudity in private place, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, sexual assault, sexual interference of person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Council says ‘yes’ to sandwich boards on residential property
Next story
‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Just Posted

Council says ‘yes’ to sandwich boards on residential property

The topic of sandwich boards was originally brought up at a meeting on April 23.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The view from the hill above Side Bay

“Once I made it to Side Bay I drove up the mountain over looking Side Bay”

New ferry from Port Hardy sets sail, a year late and $20M over budget

Northern Sea Wolf will cost $76 million when it hits the waters in June

Emergency Preparedness event at Save On Foods in Port Hardy

Save On Foods Manager Gary Jackson put the event together for the third year in a row.

Iron Chisel crushes competition at regional powerlifting meet in Victoria

Stewart says he wants Iron Chisel to start competing at four Special Olympics’ tournaments a year.

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

Island father’s anguish remains three years after son’s murder

Derek Descoteau remembered as a young man with such a great future ahead

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

North Island-Powell River PPC Association announces candidate for federal election

North Island—Powell River Association for the People’s Party of Canada has announced… Continue reading

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Most Read