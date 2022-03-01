Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (File photo)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (File photo)

B.C. looks to potentially ease COVID measures by Spring Break

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the COVID-19 situation in B.C. is ‘improving rapidly’

British Columbians may see COVID-19 health orders ease further by spring break (March 14).

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a news conference on Tuesday, (March 1) that the COVID-19 situation in B.C. is improving “rapidly” and the province will provide an update on easing measures soon.

Henry added that the province removes restrictions and layers of protection when they feel confident to do so. B.C. has noticed a trend in COVID cases declining during the warmer months when more people are outside. However, Henry cautioned that COVID cases could surge again in the fall.

As the province looks to ease restrictions, they are also looking at changes to the way COVID infections are reported. Throughout the pandemic, the government has provided daily reports on new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates. The province will move to make those reports available on a weekly basis. Henry said COVID infections will also be integrated into B.C.’s serious respiratory illness surveillance reports where illnesses like influenza are tracked.

Although the province is eyeing changes in the near future, Henry said that the province will continue to conduct whole genome sequencing to monitor for new variants, expand wastewater testing to check for the prevalence of COVID and randomly sample routine blood collections for COVID. This is on top of B.C.’s testing program of PCR and rapid antigen tests.

The first publicly available rapid antigen tests were dispersed on Friday (Feb. 25). People aged 70 and over can access free rapid antigen tests through their local pharmacy. Individuals are limited to one rapid test kit per person within a 28 day period.

When asked how the province’s health care system will be able to handle a possible future variant surge, Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C. will do its best to support the health- care system.

“There are exceptional challenges continuing to face our health-care system. That’s why we’ve added 602 new nurse training positions last week, why we’ve added more than 6,000 people to the senior care sector… the health human resources question is a central question and we’ll be presenting a plan on that shortly that builds on the work we’ve been doing.”

“The health-care system, I expect, will have as busy a year in 2022 as in 2021,” Dix added. “All [health-care workers] have been affected by this and we need to support them, understanding this is going to be an exceptionally busy year for health-care.”

READ MORE: B.C. COVID hospitalizations fall under 600 for the first time since mid-January

READ MORE: Eased requirements in effect as travel industry demands end to COVID-19 testing

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Northern Alberta First Nation discovers 169 potential graves
Next story
B.C. seniors fighting $11K+ in border fines issued during Sumas flood emergency

Just Posted

NDP critic for Veterans Affairs asks about the backlogs during Feb. 4 Question Period. Photo courtesy Youtube
Liberals to keep temporary Veterans Affairs staff hired to eliminate backlogs

Port Hardy U11 Hawks with coaches Jordan Nicholson and Brad Tolmie, and mentor Isaiah Therrien. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy Minor Hockey hosts first tournament of 2022

Tanks at Grieg's new Gold River Hatchery expansion. Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC.
Grieg Seafood BC Gold River hatchery expansion nearing completion

The 2022 Wounded Warrior Run team, Canadian Rangers, North Island emergency personnel, and Mayor Dennis Dugas and Kwakiutl First Nation chief Calvin Hunt, all stopped for a group photo bright and early in Port Hardy on Sunday, Feb. 27 before the runners left Carrot Park. (David Grainger photo)
600 kilometres: The 2022 Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy bright and early