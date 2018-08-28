B.C. maintained budget surplus for 2017-18, despite increased spending

The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget

British Columbia maintained its budget surplus in the last fiscal year even though it boosted spending on government programs by almost $3 billion and covered significant expenses from disastrous wildfires in 2017.

Finance Minister Carole James said the government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget despite historic losses at the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

James said regardless of what it will cost to fight fires, there is money in the budget.

RELATED: Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

The audited financial statements were released today, and showed an operating surplus of $301 million for 2017-18, which is $55 million higher than the surplus forecast in the budget update last fall.

Revenue was $571 million higher than the previous year, mostly due to increased federal transfers resulting from revised population estimates and higher taxation revenue.

RELATED: No break from health tax for municipalities

James said overall, the province is seeing long-term economic growth.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole sucks up trees
Next story
VIDEO: Driver’s sobriety a factor in fatal Vancouver Island crash, police say

Just Posted

First ever Hyde Creek Music Festival draws huge crowd

All in all, it was another fantastic North Island event for a great cause!

Larry Lake wildfire listed as 100 per cent contained

Larry Lake

Female minor hockey continues to grow in the Tri-Port

“The girls that we do have here are great hockey players and really improving”

Premier of BC ignores Port Hardy council’s request for representation on wild salmon commission

Council will send another letter requesting representation on the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission.

Alice Lake Loop roads partially closed due to wildfires

Two of the roads that make up the Alice Lake Loop have been temporarily closed to the public.

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

B.C. lacrosse legends celebrate Canadian titles, life after crash

Vernon Senior B lacrosse team survived a 1976 plane crash after victory in Winnipeg

B.C. maintained budget surplus for 2017-18, despite increased spending

The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget

Fast-expanding Nova Scotia sinkhole sucks up trees

Scientists and officials aren’t sure what is causing the sinkhole to grow or how fast it might expand

Canada Post says it lost $242-million in Q2

Canada Post blames pay equity cost estimate

One hunter dead, two injured after Nunavut polar bear attack

This is the Nunavut’s second fatal polar bear attack this summer

Woman dies in swimming mishap at Vancouver Island park

38-year-old pulled from water by family member at Nanaimo’s Morningside Park on Monday

Island Health offers back to school nutrition tips

Hydration is also important - send them to school with a water bottle

B.C. targets men in post-secondary campaign against sexual violence

Province says one in five women university attending are subject to sexual misconduct

Most Read