B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

A number of Lower Mainland homeowners were slapped with fines for misbehaving over the holiday weekend – including one man who spent Christmas Day in jail.

In Vancouver, a 24-year-old man was fined for allegedly violating the public health order that bans parties and social gatherings a number of times.

“Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks, asking him to stop hosting parties during the pandemic,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement Wednesday (Dec. 30).

Those repeated violations include at least 12 instances since September, police said. The man was issued $2,300 fines twice earlier in the month.

He was arrested on Christmas Day and released on a number of bail conditions on Dec. 26. Charges are pending.

Since the ban on social gatherings took effect in late November, Vancouver police have issued 21 tickets.

In Surrey, at least three homeowners were also fined $2,300 over Christmas for non-compliance to ongoing health orders.

The current orders, set by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, are set to expire on Jan. 8.

