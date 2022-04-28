Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

B.C. MLAs recommend moving to new provincial police force

Committee wants mental health supports as part of 9-1-1

B.C.’s patchwork of RCMP and municipal police forces should “transition to a new B.C. provincial police service,” amalgamating police services on a regional basis, an all-party committee of MLAs recommends.

After hundreds of submissions, the committee recommended a significant increase in mental health services, integrated into the province’s 9-1-1 emergency response system.

“Police have become the default first responders to mental health and other complex social issues due to a lack of alternatives and supports,” Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, deputy chair, said as the report was tabled in the B.C. legislature April 28. “Significant investments into a continuum of response, as well as increased co-ordination and integration across sectors, are needed.”

The committee also recommends a single civilian oversight system for police.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Canadian Blood Services to end gay ‘blood ban,’ bring in behaviour-based screening
Next story
Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

Just Posted

The View Royal Surgical Centre will be acquired by Island Health. (Google Maps)
Island Health acquires private surgical centres in View Royal, Nanaimo

Tejas Collison being remotely interviewed by Illana Hester for new Islands-wide artist podcast. (Photo credit: Creative Coast or @creativecoastbc)
North Island artists are invited to participate in tech pilot

Lonnie Hryhroka passed away after a workplace logging accident severely injured him on April 13. (Barbara Paige Labbey photo)
Man severely injured logging on northern Vancouver Island dies 2 weeks later

Lonnie Glass of Thunder Road singing with bandmate Shelley Sweet Potato Brown. (Debra Lynn photo)
Thunder Road – A Bruce Springsteen Experience rocks Port McNeill on a Saturday night