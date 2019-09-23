Stacey and Tammy Chomiak are asking people to help each other. (Contributed)

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

People can do better.

And instead of making life difficult for each other, people have the option of helping each other out. Maple Ridge resident Stacey Chomiak is trying to get out that message after her wife and kids were the objects of a some verbal barbs recently. Tammy Chomiak was at a downtown Maple Ridge coffee shop when a stranger asked why she would bring her kids there. In her Facebook post, Stacey said the two kids were loud, but said the comments was upsetting.

“Friends, we can do better. We are all a little (lot) tired and sad and maybe just plain angry with the state of the world right now,” Stacey said on Facebook. “But we can do better,” she adds.

And last Thursday, Tammy was in a thrift store with her kids when she heard similar comments and a another woman asked her why she would bring the stroller and her two kids into the store.

Tammy was just taking her kids on an outing, explained Stacey. But going anywhere with small kids isn’t easy. Many parents today are exhausted, trying to juggle busy lives, adding that harsh comments from others are discouraging.

Such comments could result from people expecting everything to be comfortable and not to be inconvenienced. “I just think we don’t live alone in this world and it’s not always going to be the most convenient or the most comfortable. If you make someone happy, then all of a sudden you feel happy and then that spreads. Whereas, negativity also spreads really fast,” Stacey said. She just wants people to take the other way.

“Sometimes, it only takes a mildly annoyed comment to plummet someone into depression, or just plain, ruin the rest of their day. Don’t be the straw that breaks someone’s back. I refuse to be,” Stacey said. She added her comments are not directed towards Maple Ridge but everywhere.

She asking people to smile more, to be encouraging, to ask either how they are and care a bit.

“Waiting for your coffee, passing people on the street, around your co-workers … just do better. Smile more. Encourage people.

“Every interaction, big or small, makes a difference. Every one,” she said.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire
Next story
VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

Just Posted

Tour de Rock ride kicks off in the North Island

I would ride all day in the rain if it means raising money to help these kids”

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: North Island-Powell River candidates discuss marine traffic and ocean protection

In an effort to inform the North Island-Powell River riding constituents, we… Continue reading

Promising filmmaker Micah Estlin documents North Island communities

Estlin took on the challenging 2-month summer work experience filming the project.

North Island Rising: A very powerful voter

There is another non-voter though that I would love to see back in the voting booth.

Town of Port McNeill’s financial statements are in, and the numbers might surprise you

One resident asked why CIBC bank charges (Fiscal Expense) were $15,000 higher than the previous year

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson in Williams Lake fire

Investigators on scene to determine cause of fire that destroyed at least two businesses

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Judge rules cops did not coerce statement from B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

Most Read