(RCMP photo)

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

An investigation that stretched from British Columbia to San Francisco has led to charges against two Chinese nationals, accused in a scheme to sell what RCMP allege are phoney gold artifacts.

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., say they were contacted by a man who claimed he purchased what he was told were priceless Chinese artifacts, but soon discovered the gold figures and ingots were fake.

The complaint was received late last month and members of Richmond’s Economic Crime Unit were able to link it to a similar complaint in neighbouring Surrey.

Cpl. Marco Sallinen says two suspects were identified and, with help from Canada Border Services Agency and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, arrests were made on Jan. 6.

Fifty-two-old Dejin Xu and 49-year-old Zhong Yang, both from China, are each charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, and remain in custody.

Mounties say it is best to be cautious when approached by someone selling items of great value and they recommend purchasers have all gold pieces individually tested by an independent lab and use a lawyer to protect both the buyer and the seller.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire
Next story
Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

Just Posted

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

Tyson’s Thoughts: Public intoxication problems in Port Hardy

Many a time our staff have had to call the RCMP to report people passed out in the parking lot.

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

Tex Electric named finalist for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

“It shows we are constantly putting in effort every day.”

Reconciliation based interactive play coming to Port Hardy

Theatre for Living is touring the play šxwʔamət (home)

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

North Island wedding fair coming to Courtenay on Sunday

Head to the Florence Filberg Centre for the first annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

Two B.C. First Nation communities mourning loss of teen in reserve house fire

Williams Lake First Nation chief releases statement on death of teen

BCHL alumni named to Canadian men’s Olympic hockey roster

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett amongst the B.C. players named to Olympic team

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Big improvement in graduation over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read