B.C. Nurses’ Union President Aman Grewal speaks as B.C. Premier David Eby, back right, listens during an announcement at Langara College in Vancouver, on January 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Nurses’ Union President Aman Grewal speaks as B.C. Premier David Eby, back right, listens during an announcement at Langara College in Vancouver, on January 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreement

BCNU says 61 per cent of its members voted in favour of the new deal

Nurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.

The new deal includes wage increases and comes alongside a government promise to make B.C. the first Canadian province to adopt a nurse-to-patient ratio to improve workload standards in public health.

The BC Nurses’ Union says 61 per cent of its members voted in favour of the new deal, which also includes improvements in job flexibility and access to leaves, and investments in workplace health and safety.

Union president Aman Grewal says the agreement recognizes nurses’ dedication and sacrifice and includes significant investments to recruit more into the profession.

Premier David Eby says the agreement is part of the government’s commitment to continue supporting nurses and strengthening the provincial health-care system.

The government says it will spend $750 million on the new staffing model, which will allow nurses to spend more time with the people they care for and provide better services.

READ MORE: B.C. nurses reach tentative labour agreement with provincial government

READ MORE: B.C. set to introduce nurse-to-patient ratios, a first in Canada

BC legislatureHealthnurse

Previous story
Stabbing in Port Alberni leaves one dead, one in custody

Just Posted

Loci #113 carrying spectators between Woss Camp and Woss Lake on the second annual Woss Lake Logger Sports Day. Photo dated June 14, 1969. (Photo supplied)
The history behind the first Woss Lake Logger Sports event goes way back to 1968

A bear sow with a mangled paw in a photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 after trying to get inside a dumpster in front of Forest Grove apartments. The sow had to be put down and the cubs were captured and slated for rehabilitation. (Brian Grover photo)
Port Alice resident explores options for obtaining bear-proof garbage bins

Canadian Coast Guard members, along with the Port Hardy RCMP, help paint Stan Hunt’s 18-foot tall Indigenous monument for residential school children. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Indigenous monument for residential school children receives its first coat of paint

The Scott Island Marine National Wildlife Area was the first protected marine area established under the Canada Wildlife Act. (Government of Canada screen capture)
Oil and gas ‘sleeper permits’ surrendered for sensitive B.C. coastal areas