White Rock has been one of the driest places in B.C. in May. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

It’s looking to be the driest May on record for many B.C. communities

“Province-wide we’ve been drier than normal just about everywhere,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven on Thursday.

“Many communities will be setting either the hottest May on record or within the top three.”

The driest places in B.C. have been in the Lower Mainland.

The weather station at Vancouver International Airport has seen just 1.6 millimetres of rain in May, compared with the month’s 65-millimetre average.

“It’s much much drier than normal and on track to set the driest May on record,” said Erven.

The only two times in the past 80 years where rainfall has fallen below 10 millimetres for the month was in 2015, with 4.2 millimetres and back in 1946, with 8.4.

READ MORE: 11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

READ MORE: 9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

“Many of the communities [in the Lower Mainland] are less than 10 per cent of the usual,” Erven said.

White Rock saw just 4.8 millimetres, down from an average of 73.2 millimetres. It hasn’t rained a drop there since May 11.

Further out east, Abbotsford has seen just 20 per cent of its usual nearly 100 millimetres of precipitation.

Out in the Okanagan, Kelowna and Vernon received just half the rain as usual and mostly all one day; May 9.

“The majority of the rain that did end up on one day in particular – 17-22 millimetres [for most cities] in that one day alone,” said Erven.

“Vernon has only seen 23 millimetres over the whole month, and Kelowna saw just 22 millimetres.”

On Vancouver Island, Nanaimo received just 4.7 millimetres compared to its usual 54, while Victoria saw 8.8 compared to the usual 25.8.

The only places that were wetter than usual were up in the northwest of the province, including Terrace and Prince Rupert.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Island woman plans two massive swims this summer
Next story
More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

Just Posted

$75,000 BC/49 lotto win in the North Island

You may be the big winner check your tickets!

BC’s Mobile Medical Unit to visit Port Hardy

BC’s Mobile Medical Unit to Visit Port Hardy

Port Alice to receive two new RCMP officer postings

The new officers will continue to live and work in the village

Provincial Award seeking nominations for outstanding teachers

Nomination deadline is June 18

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

B.C. on track to break records for dry weather in May

Many communities have gone weeks without rain this month

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Advocates, lawyers say ICBC minor injury caps could hit victims at their weakest

Attorney General says that caps could save ICBC $1 billion a year

B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Young Canadian side beats Turkey at prestigious Toulon soccer tournament

Island woman plans two massive swims this summer

Water adventure fundraisers for MS and First Nations youth camps

Friends appeal to Taylor Swift via Twitter after death of B.C. fan

Gavin Lanes, 20, died before he was able to attend Swift’s May 22 concert in Seattle

Rotary visits largest wasabi farm in North America

Following the tour, the Rotary Club donated $200 to the North Island Cancer Support Group.

B.C. resort town invaded by ‘lawless weekend warriors’

The popular resort town on Tulameen is struggling on how to deal with lawbreakers

Most Read