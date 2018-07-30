B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Premier John Horgan says more needs to be done in British Columbia to fight the ravages of illegal drug use after a report of 130 overdoses in one day last week.

The premier says he’s thankful there were no deaths from any of the overdoses reported last Friday, but the staggering number reveals the amount of work ahead to battle the crisis.

BC Emergency Health Services says paramedics responded to 130 suspected overdose calls on July 27, a statistic only seen once before in April of last year.

The service says news about the high number of overdoses should be made widely known and it urged drug users not to use substances alone.

Horgan says the drug overdose crisis is a scourge on the province, which will require more effort to control.

He says the province is working to ensure paramedics have the tools to help people who overdose and addicts are able to receive the care they need quickly.

The Canadian Press

