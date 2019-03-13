An HNZ Topflight (former Canadian) helicopter over a region of the Similkameen. (Western News file photo)

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

B.C. premier John Horgan appeared to throw his support behind creating a South Okanagan national park reserve while speaking to media March 13.

“My view is the community is behind this and we should be moving as quickly as possible to open up potential opportunities for more economic activities in the future,” said Horgan.

Horgan was delivering an announcement at Structurlam in Okanagan Falls when he was asked about the proposed national park reserve, which has been a contentious topic for more than a decade.

Read more: South Okanagan-Similkameen National Park public consultation period extended

Horgan’s comments, however, passed over any opposition.

“I support the community’s drive to have a national park. There has been extensive consultation, trying to protect and preserve ranching values, ensuring tourism values are maintained,” said Horgan. “The community is very close to final decisions on that. The province will back the community.”

Read more: ‘No’ respondents are the majority in national park reserve survey

