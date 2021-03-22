Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

As B.C. public health officials subtract another year of age each day to ramp up COVID-19 mass vaccination, the groups admitted to the program get larger quickly.

As of Saturday, age 79 and up were eligible to call one of five regional health authority call centres, adding 30,630 people to the vaccination group. As of Monday, vaccination appointments open to B.C. residents age 78 and up, meaning another 34,254 are eligible to call for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as of March 22.

Age 77 bookings open Tuesday, a group estimated to be 36,816. Age 76 on Thursday adds 38,117 and the age 75 group, opening Saturday March 27, represents 41,739. That’s a total of more than 181,000 people eligible this week, and the biggest groups, the back end of the post-war baby boom population age 60 and up, are still to come.

RELATED: Here’s how to book by age, and what information you need

The decision to open an age group each day is to smooth the flow of phone calls to centres that were briefly overwhelmed as community vaccinations opened for age 90 and up in early March. Fraser Health, with the largest population and highest coronavirus transmission rate, has the only working online booking system for appointments, but that changes in early April to prepare for the peak of B.C.’s largest mass vaccination.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the vaccination team have targeted April 6 to begin taking online registration in Northern Health, Interior Health, Island Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, in addition to the call centres. They expect to book more than 420,000 appointments for the age-based program by April 18.

The parallel program to target supplies of the more portable AstraZeneca vaccine to priority work groups is also ramping up quickly. Fraser Health received 22,500 doses to immunize people in 71 food processing plants, 48 farm and greenhouse operations and any industrial sites with outbreaks.

Northern Health’s 15,000 doses are mainly for five industrial projects using camps: Coastal GasLink, LNG Canada, B.C. Hydro’s Site C, the Trans Mountain twinning project and Rio Tinto Alcan’s Kemano T2 tunnel project.

Interior Health gets 6,500 doses for people in three industrial camps, 34 food processing sites and six farms or nurseries, while Island Health is assigned 1,000 doses for four large food production facilities.

Vancouver Coastal has 16,000 doses for 53 food processing facilities, six industrial sites with a history of COVID-19 clusters, five group staff housing sites at Whistler, and thousands of temporary foreign workers who arrive and go into isolation at hotels in Richmond.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health
Next story
Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident

Just Posted

Heidi Falconer-Matheison in front of a big tree felled from behind her house in Coal Harbour that she says is far older than the claimed 70 years. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Coal Harbour clearcut raising concerns about private timber regulations

Western Forest Products owns much of the wooded land surrounding the North Island community

North Island Gazette file photo
North Island Gazette nabs three Ma Murray nominations

Ducklow says it’s a bonus to be “recognized for stories and work that are already so rewarding.”

Bruce McMorran stood outside the Ministry of Forests for a few hours on March 19 as part of the Forest March BC movement. He planned to lead a healing ceremony with the intention of encouraging forestry professionals to look longer term in their policy planning. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Forestry healing ceremony turns into mild altercation in Port McNeill

Local forestry workers showed up to counter any false claims made by environmentalists

Black Press media file
Comox man dies in logging accident near Port McNeill

Port McNeill RCMP say criminality is not suspected.

Takush (Smith Inlet), north of Vancouver Island on the mainland is the traditional homeland of the Gwa’sala Nation.
Judge rejects Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw herring injunction request

Federal ruling said the Nation failed to demonstrate ‘irreparable harm’

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

“Taste The Bread!” declares Walter Rasmussen, the mayor of fictional Windward, Washington (Haig Sutherland) during filming of The Baker’s Son in Chemainus Friday. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Parallels between Island community and fictional town evident in Hallmark movie

Tourism boost likely down the road for Chemainus from publicity after a week of filming

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on Monday after a 2019 standoff with police. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in rural Kootenays found guilty on 4 charges

But a judge ruled Harry Richardson was innocent of attempted murder

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

While indicators of mental health slightly fluctuate with economic relief programs, severity of lockdowns and other factors, what remains clear is the pandemic’s undeniable, prolonged effect on our well-being — an effect that will likely linger long after mass vaccination efforts wrap up. (Pixabay.com)
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Lockdown measures quickly came into effect as coronavirus cases ramped up across Canada

Most Read