B.C. psychologists petition government for more mental health coverage under MSP

B.C. Psychological Association says current covered programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians

The BCPA launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers through MSP billing for consultation and psychotherapy. (Black Press file)

Psychologists in British Columbia say the mental health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the need for more mental health coverage in Medical Services Plans.

“Depression, anxiety, and people contemplating suicide are at an all-time high, says B.C. Psychological Association advocacy director Dr. Lesley Lutes.

The association launched a petition this March, calling the provincial government to include psychologists in the list of eligible providers available through MSP billing.

“Psychologists can then provide the much-needed mental health prevention, early intervention, and care to our residents,” says Lutes.

So far, the petition has been signed by close to 1,400 people.

A variety of services are covered with the province’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, created in 2017, but the intake process can take months. Services are mainly accessible through a hospital or mental health clinic.

These programs fail to meet the demand of British Columbians the B.C. Psychological Association says, especially for the many who cannot afford to pay for counselling out of pocket.

In 2019, the province spent $1.2-billion on pharmacological interventions including prescribed medicine for the management of chronic health and mental health conditions and disorders.

The association says health care costs would significantly decline if patients’ are provided counselling covered within the public health system. Mental health-related ER visits and hospitalizations would also decrease.

“By providing physicians with this additional specialty referral it will decrease the overburdened family doctors and psychiatrists,” according to the B.C. Psychological Association.



