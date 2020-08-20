Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

B.C. public health officials reported 80 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with two additional deaths to bring the total to 200 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The latest two deaths were in long-term care in the Fraser Health region, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported Aug. 20. The province continues to monitor nine outbreaks in health care, eight of them in long-term care homes.

Gustafson said the community outbreak in Haida Gwaii has been declared over, and a new outbreak has been identified at a Loblaws grocery distribution centre in the Fraser Health region, with nine positive tests.

The latest testing brings the number of active cases in B.C. to 780. More than 2,500 people are being monitored in self-isolation after potential exposure to the virus. Gustafson said the majority of new cases are still among younger people, and the rise in isolation orders is a result of additional contact tracing for people who have been exposed at parties and gatherings.

Dix said additional testing capacity is being added in the Lower Mainland, with 4,207 test results completed Wednesday. The 80 positive tests indicate a 1.8 per cent rate of positive tests among those who are identified as having symptoms or risk. COVID-19 tests are being completed in an average 26 hours in the Fraser Health region, 24 hours in Vancouver Coastal Health and 16 hours in the Island Health region, Dix said.

RELATED: B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases rise

RELATED: ‘Real jobs, real recovery’ urged for economy rebound

Gustafson said the latest results are “relatively stable” after a jump in daily cases in recent weeks. She reiterated the caution about indoor and outdoor gatherings, particularly parties involving alcohol.

“We are seeing a small increase in infections in the 40 to 60 age group,” Gustafson said. “We are monitoring this because the risk goes up with age.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

Just Posted

Trash is the last resort for Mount Waddington’s garbage men

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is life at the 7 Mile Landfill

‘Jaws of life’ used by Port Hardy Fire Rescue to remove person from wrecked vehicle

The vehicle was located down a high-angle embankment in heavy roadside underbrush.

Security cameras installed at Mount Cain after 18 cabins were broken into

‘In at least one cabin the damage was quite extensive’

Port Alice crime stats rise slightly over second quarter

Port Alice RCMP opened 59 files in the second quarter, which is up from 30 in the first quarter.

Wildlife, culture and history: a trifecta tour

k’awat’si Tours runs a three-hour trip packed with sights and information

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Pouch filled with ashes of Courtenay man’s late father stolen from vehicle

The vehicle was parked on the 700-block of 8th Street in Courtenay overnight.

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

Most Read