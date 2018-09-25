B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’

The letter has been met with condemnation of the racism after Winnie Wu posted it online

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A racist letter taking aim at a B.C. realtor of Asian descent is causing a stir online.

Winnie Wu, a real estate agent in Coquitlam in the Lower Mainland, shared the letter she received on Facebook on Sunday. With no return address or signature, the letter contains numerous deorogatory terms and slurs directed at the Asian community. It was sent to Wu’s work address with Sutton Group West Coast.

“An extremely racist letter I received in the mail. This type of hatred is appalling and should not exist in our community,” Wu said in the post.

The “open letter to Winnie Wu and all other Asian realtors in our cities,” goes onto claim that they have “invaded, infested and defaced Vancouver with your presence, systematically spreading uninvited into its neighbouring cities, including Coquitlam and beyond, like a sea or marauding ants.”

The letter also says most British Columbians are merely being politically correct on the issue, and that there is “hatred beneath the surface,” when it comes to foriegn buyers purchasing and leaving empty houses in the Lower Mainland, driving up the prices for others.

“You should tell your client that letting a house sit vacant leaves it open to vandalism,” the letter ends.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said it is aware of the letter. Black Press Media has reached out to Wu for further comment.

Letter met with support, backlash

Wu’s post has sparked debate online, with more than 100 comments condeming the letter.

“I am so sorry this happened to you. I think it’s great you shared. People need to know where they really live so they can change that,” Ernie Shadrack said.

“Please know, that this letter DOES NOT reflect the real opinion of the majority of people,” Debbie Cowan said.

But others say the letter touches on a genuine sentiment.

“Minus the racial slurs, this letter is 100% correct,” Robert Paulson said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Motorcyclist dead following crash on Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. making progress on senior care staffing, Adrian Dix says

Just Posted

North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

Vancouver Island pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

Fishin’ Corner: Stand up for your fishing rights

“Don’t give in to DFO and their quota bureaucracy that the fish belong to everyone.”

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Get ready for a week of sunshine across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high teens all this week

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

B.C. making progress on senior care staffing, Adrian Dix says

Minister aims to meet residential care provincial standard by 2021

B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’

The letter has been met with condemnation of the racism after Winnie Wu posted it online

Motorcyclist dead following crash on Vancouver Island

Victim was driving down from Mount Washington Resort on Strathcona Parkway

WATCH: Rare close encounter with whale pod

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Most Read