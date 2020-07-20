B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

The province has recorded 102 new cases in the past three days, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday (July 20).

The new cases are from three reporting periods; 51 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 19 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 32 new cases from Sunday to Monday. That brings B.C.’s total number of cases to 3,300, of which 253 are currently active.

The province did not report any new deaths over the weekend, keeping the total death toll from the virus at 189.

“Most concerning is that in the past week and a half we have seen a growth in our cases, especially among young people,” Henry said.

READ MORE:

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%
Next story
‘We are not getting direct answers’: Sayward residents

Just Posted

‘We are not getting direct answers’: Sayward residents

Intimidating responses and a councilor threatening aggressive behavior were the tip of the iceberg at the July 14 council meeting

Port Hardy RCMP honour Vancouver Island First Nation community leaders

‘… we must highlight the beautiful work happening in our communities’

Port Hardy council votes to continue with zoning for seniors housing project ‘as is’

There is an opportunity for the Seniors Citizens Society to occupy a space within the development.

‘Everything is pointing towards repairing the old pool,’ says Port Hardy mayor

‘no matter what project we end up doing, we’re gonna have to borrow money for it’

Port McNeill RCMP issue tips on how to report out-of-country travellers

‘We, the RCMP, conduct enforcement checks under the Quarantine Act to ensure compliance’

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

Survey finds widespread worry about pandemic impact

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Most Read