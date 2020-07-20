B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

The province has recorded 102 new cases in the past three days, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday (July 20).

The new cases are from three reporting periods; 51 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 19 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 32 new cases from Sunday to Monday. That brings B.C.’s total number of cases to 3,300, of which 253 are currently active.

The province did not report any new deaths over the weekend, keeping the total death toll from the virus at 189.

“Most concerning is that in the past week and a half we have seen a growth in our cases, especially among young people,” Henry said.

