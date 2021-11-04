B.C. records 596 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 8 more deaths

B.C. public health teams reported 596 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with eight additional deaths and 428 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections.

There are 130 people in intensive care with serious illness associated with COVID-19 as of Nov. 4, down by seven since Wednesday’s total. From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5% of cases and from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2 they accounted for 71.8% of hospitalizations.

Fraser Health, with the largest population of the five health authorities, continues to lead in cases, with continued high infection rates in Northern Health despite the smaller population. Of the eight deaths in the past 24 hours, three were in Fraser Health, three in Northern Health and two in Vancouver Coastal.

There have been two new outbreaks declared in health care, at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Peace Villa senior care in Dawson Creek. Outbreaks at Manoah Manor, Valleyhaven Retirement Community, Westminster House and Willingdon Care Centre in Fraser Health, and Wrinch Memorial Hospital in Hazelton have been declared over, for a total of 37 active outbreaks province-wide.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Nov. 4 are:

* 222 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,927 active

• 46 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 565 active

• 115 new cases in Interior Health, 666 active

• 159 new cases in Northern Health, 616 active

• 54 new cases in Island Health, 618 active

