Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

B.C.’s measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Metro Vancouver will take time to show results, as public health officials recorded another 525 new cases on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Of the new cases, 325 are in the Fraser Health region, 159 in Vancouver Coastal, 27 in Interior Health and seven each in Northern Health and Vancouver Island. The number of people in hospital province-wide is up to 142, with 46 in intensive care, and three more people have died for a total of 284 since the pandemic began.

There are two additional outbreaks in the health care system, at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge and at Burnaby Hospital. There are outbreak protocols in place at 33 long-term care and assisted living facilities and six acute-care wards in B.C., and additional restrictions on home gatherings for Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal regions.

“We need to break the chains of transmission and slow the surge of COVID-19 cases – especially in the regions and locations of highest spread,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement of the daily report. “The regional health authority restrictions are a short-term pause on non-essential activities to ensure we can maintain capacity within our health-care system and continue important essential activities.”

