Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

B.C. health officials expanded their workplace guidance for restaurants and food services June 12, as detected COVID-19 cases continued at a low pace in the province’s restart plan.

The 16 new positive tests reported in the province in the previous day bring the total active cases to 187, with 2,354 people recovered. There was one additional death in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, bringing the total for B.C. to 168 pandemic-related deaths.

In a statement, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that WorkSafeBC has added additional guidance for restaurants, after Henry’s public health order removed the requirement to have maximum 50 per cent capacity. Distance guidelines are in place as pubs and restaurants modify their space and add outdoor patio space where they can.

“The requirements for this sector have been adjusted in response to small clusters of new cases in businesses, as employees spend more time together and in recognition that a safe number of patrons is highly dependent on the amount of space within each location, not the restaurant capacity,” Dix and Henry said. “Plans need to include such things as frequent hand-washing, increased cleaning, using barriers in kitchens and dining areas, and giving lots of space between tables.”

The situation in senior homes remained stable, with no new outbreaks and five assisted-living and long-term care facilities with active outbreak measures in place.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data
Next story
David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

Just Posted

VIDEO: Gwa’sala Nakwaxda’xw school staff get pied, dyed and shaved

Students hit reading target a week early

VIDEO: Port Hardy Secondary School’s 2020 graduating class

Port Hardy Secondary School celebrated grad on June 12.

VIDEO: Alert Bay pharmacist’s daughter invents automated device to prevent overdose deaths

The project was a finalist in the Youth Innovation Showcase

Get to know Port Alice’s new doctors

Garneau-Bégin and his colleague Dr. Bennett-Boutilier wanted a rural practice in Port Alice.

‘Egg-cellent’ recipes: What’s your favourite way to eat eggs?

Eggs donations are pouring through the cracks in Port Hardy, so here’s a roundup of recipes to help

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Cross-Canada group calls for reopening of travel, tourism

B.C.’s summer restart still faces COVID-19 obstacles

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Marine activities open with COVID-19 measures

“I’m just happy to get back on the water.”

Most Read