FILE – Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19. (B.C. Government image)

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

B.C. is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday (Aug. 27).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that brings the total number of confirmed cases to 5,372, while B.C.’s death toll is now at 204. The new death is of a long-term care resident is Fraser Health.

There are 906 people currently recovering from COVID-19. Twenty-two people are in hospital with the virus, seven of whom are in ICU. An additional 2,810 people are being monitored by public health due to possible exposure to the virus.

A new community outbreak has been identified at a water treatment plant construction site near Alfred, B.C., in Interior Health.

The province is also beginning to report suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which Henry said is “associated in some parts of the world with COVID-19.”

There have been eight suspected cases in children in B.C. They are dubbed as suspected cases because none of the children tested positive for COVID-19, had antibodies from the virus or had any possible exposure. Two children had to be admitted to intensive care but all have recovered.

More to come.

Coronavirus

