B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

B.C. reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Roughly 1 in 4 adults in the province is now fully vaccinated

Health officials in B.C. reported 75 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, extending the province’s below-100 case trend to six days.

Of the new cases, 17 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 44 are in Fraser Health, one is in Northern Health, 12 are in the Interior Health and a new case is in Island Health. Three new deaths were also reported.

There are a total of 1,111 active infections in the province, confirmed health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Of them, 113 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care,” Henry said. The remaining people infected are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Now, roughly one in four adults in B.C. – 25.9 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

Seventy-six per cent of citizens 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Henry said in a joint statement with Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“In total, 4,652,087 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C. Of them, 1,122,024 were second doses.”

Since the pandemic began, there have been 147,346 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., and 1,747 people have died.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canadians must be savvy in navigating COVID-19 expertise: observers
Next story
UPDATE: Person trapped, air ambulance responding after semi slams into car on Highway 5

Just Posted

Port Alice municipal office. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice council votes to cancel Canada Day celebrations

A roadside memorial in Cedar for former police officer Shinder Kirk, who died in a car crash on Cedar Road in December 2018. (News Bulletin file)
Driver guilty in 2018 Nanaimo crash that killed retired Abbotsford police sergeant

Museum exhibit Textiles 3. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New textiles exhibit opens at Port Hardy Museum

Alie Addison gets ready to braid Garth Holden’s hair with rainbow colours in honour of Pride month. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Pride hosts vehicle procession June 26