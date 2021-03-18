B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases count jumped to 622 Thursday, as provincial health officials began accelerating their age-based mass vaccination plan and prepared to add thousands of front-line workers to the immunization program.

The 24 hours up to March 18 saw the largest case count of the week, after 491 for Sunday, 460 Monday, 556 Tuesday and 498 on Wednesday. There were eight coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday, and for the third straight day, no new outbreaks declared in senior care or acute-care facilities.

more to come…

