Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide a regular update on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, March 2, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 cases: 545 Saturday, 532 Sunday, 385 Monday

Focus on Prince Rupert, Lower Mainland large workplaces

B.C. has recorded another 1,462 COVID-19 cases province-wide since Friday, with 11 additional deaths over the weekend.

Pressure on the hospital system remains steady, with 240 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care with the novel coronavirus. There were 545 cases recorded Saturday, 532 up to Sunday and 385 Monday province-wide. The latest case numbers are down from Friday’s 634 total, with a dip recorded Monday that generally reflects fewer samples analyzed on Sundays.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that public health officials are paying close attention to an increase in cases in the Prince Rupert area, and large workplaces, mostly in the Lower Mainland. By region, 802 of the new weekend cases were found in Fraser Health, 497 in Vancouver Coastal, 102 in Northern Health, 79 in Interior Health and 72 on Vancouver Island.

While infections in long-term care and other senior homes are down substantially since vaccination was provided to every resident or staff member who wants it, Henry warned that vaccines are not total protection. There is one new health care outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna, and some of the positive tests were found in people who had received two doses of vaccine.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that all transmission is stopped,” Henry said.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

