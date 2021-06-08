A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline, with 165 cases in the 24 hours up to Tuesday, the third straight day below 200 confirmed new infections.

There are 203 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, up from 199 on Monday, and 57 in intensive care, down from 63 Monday. There have been no new deaths in the 24 hours up to June 8.

B.C. now has 74.2 per cent of adults with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and the number of second doses delivered is up to more than 345,000.

“It is very encouraging to see a steady increase in the number of people in our province who are protected with a COVID-19 vaccine. And now, more and more people are fully vaccinated with both of their doses,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement June 8. “Of the new cases, 30 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 78 are in the Fraser Health region, 10 are in the Island Health region, 42 are in the Interior Health region and five are in the Northern Health region.”

