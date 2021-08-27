Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 situation from Vancouver, Aug. 12, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 situation from Vancouver, Aug. 12, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count keeps rising, 867 on Friday

Three more deaths in Interior Health region in 24 hours

B.C. public health teams recorded 867 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with three additional coronavirus-related deaths in the pandemic hot spot of the Interior Health region.

That continues a steep increase in cases in the past month, up from 724 on Thursday and 698 on Wednesday. There are 159 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Aug. 27, up from 139 in the past 24 hours, and 84 in intensive care, up one from Thursday. There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks declared, leaving 14 across the province, mostly in seniors’ long-term care or assisted living facilities.

more to come…

Coronavirus

Previous story
Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire

Just Posted

Voting sign, no date, Elections Canada
Marxist-Leninist, Liberal candidates added to North Island-Powell River slate

Election 2021.
North Island-Powell River Candidate Q and A: Climate Change

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
When will Port Hardy swim again? And at what cost?

The Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Gate House Theatre gets funding from Town of Port McNeill