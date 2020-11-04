B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

B.C. is one step closer to finalizing the ballot count in its snap election in late October.

Elections BC said in a statement Wednesday (Nov. 4) that the final count of mail-in and absentee ballots is scheduled to begin across the province on Friday at 10 a.m., and is expected to take at least three days to complete.

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24 – breaking B.C. records.

The process of a final ballot count includes: Screening all certification envelopes to ensure no double-dipping of mail-in ballots and in-person voting, as well as identifying envelopes that are found to have no ballot or more than one marked ballot.

Following the final count, recounts will then be conducted if the preliminary count is within 100 votes of being a tie between two candidates. Candidates in B.C.’s 87 ridings will have six days to request a judicial recount to examine questionable ballots.

As the count progresses, Elections BC will be updating its online results. Black Press Media will have full coverage of the count.

