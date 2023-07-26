B.C. Salmon Farmer’s Association welcomes Lebouthillier as new DFO minister

The B.C. Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA) is welcoming the appointment of Diane Lebouthillier as the new federal Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard (DFO).

The organization’s executive director says they are looking forward to discussing the importance of the salmon farming sector here in British Columbia. LeBouthillier replaces Joyce Murray, who will not be seeking re-election, in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s latest cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, July 26.

“We understand Minister Lebouthillier is from a fishing community,” says Executive Director of the BCSFA, Brian Kingzett. “We appreciate the appointment of a minister that understands the opportunities and challenges of resource-based communities, especially in relation to the federal salmon farming transition plan.”

The industry producing the province’s largest agricultural export has been shutdowns by as much as 40 per cent since the beginning of 2020. Before this, the sector created over $1.6 billion in annual economic activity. The organization says the sector supports the federal government’s visions and goals by providing thousands of jobs and rural economic opportunities which support healthy and thriving communities, families and poverty reduction.

The BCSFA say they are committed to meeting the challenge of continued innovation through our ongoing transition of the sector to achieve higher standards of environmental responsibility while further reducing potential impacts on wild salmon populations.

The sector is prepared to continue to bring further investment and opportunities for rural coastal communities in British Columbia. At the same time, maintain the smallest environmental footprint of all animal protein-producing industries. Practices the BCSFA say they are committed to include the sector’s transition principles of supporting First Nations’ right to self-determination; reconciliation; and tripartite governance with Indigenous rights holders. Salmon farmers in B.C. say they can provide sustainable sector growth while aligning with Canada’s Climate Change Plan and Blue Economy Strategy, and thus develop a broader trust and transparency.

“We are ready to meet with Minister Lebouthillier, along with our members and the First Nations whose territories we operate in, to learn more about the sector and the role of salmon farming in supporting poverty reduction, economic growth and sustainable food production in B.C.,” says Kingzett. “We look forward to learning more about our new Minister, her vision, and how we can align.”

