B.C. Securities Commission says FS Financial Strategies and six other companies in B.C., Alberta and Ontario have been ordered to pay $32.8 million for “making misrepresentations to hundreds of investors” as well as illegally selling securities and unregistered trading. (Black Press file)

B.C. securities panel orders companies, founders to pay $37 million in fines

FS Financial Strategies and six other companies in B.C., Alberta and Ontario ordered to pay $32.8 million

A group of companies and its founders have been fined nearly $37 million by a B.C. Securities Commission panel that says they misled investors, conducted unregistered trading and illegally sold securities.

The panel says it ordered FS Financial Strategies and six other companies in B.C., Alberta and Ontario to pay $32.8 million for “making misrepresentations to hundreds of investors” as well as illegally selling securities and unregistered trading.

It also ordered company founders Aik Guan (Frankie) Lim and Scott Thomas Low to pay $2 million each, and permanently banned them from B.C.’s investment markets.

The former general manager of the companies, Darrell Wayne Wiebe, has been ordered to pay $75,000 and is banned from B.C.’s investment markets for a decade.

The securities commission says in a news release that Lim, Low and the FS Group admitted to raising over $47 million from 389 investors without disclosing that the company wasn’t profitable and was covering its shortfalls by raising more money from investors.

The panel says in its decision that it’s unlikely the FS Group can repay investors, and after the commission issued a temporary order in 2017 against the companies, the Insurance Council of British Columbia suspended or terminated licences to sell insurance for the founders and the companies.

The commission also says Lim and Low sold $29 million in securities in violation of a 2014 legal commitment to the securities commission not to trade or distribute securities until one of its companies had filed the proper documents and refunded investor loans.

“The seriousness of the misconduct was magnified by the significant amount of money and large number of investors involved, and the duration of the misconduct,” the panel says in its ruling.

The commission’s news release says Lim, Low and the FS Group admitted to the misconduct in an agreed statement of facts filed last year. In a separate agreement, it says Wiebe admitted to going along with the conduct.

The agreements led to a hearing in February to determine the sanctions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Security

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. air ambulance targeted by laser over Vancouver Island: Transport Canada
Next story
Sierra Club loses legal fight against environmental exemptions for frack dams

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A sunrise at Side Bay

‘I’ve been to Side Bay many times and know the road well’

State of Emergency declared in Alert Bay due to COVID-19 outbreak

Local governments on Cormorant Island take strict action to combat the spread of the virus.

Only five COVID-19 patients across all Vancouver Island’s hospitals

Health officials at virtual town hall ask residents to ‘hold the line’

A message from Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg

‘I can’t say enough about our professional volunteers that left it all on the fire ground’

New COVID-19 supports for businesses, local governments

The Province is taking significant new steps to support B.C. businesses

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

UPDATE: Transportation Safety Board investigating hard landing at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18

B.C. air ambulance targeted by laser over Vancouver Island: Transport Canada

The 1995 Sikorsky helicopter was on its final approach when the pilot observed the green laser

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

With restaurants and bars closed, residents could see more mice outside of downtown

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Most Read