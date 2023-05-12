B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement about funding coverage of application and assessment fees for internationally trained nurses, at Langara College in Vancouver, on Monday, January 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during an announcement about funding coverage of application and assessment fees for internationally trained nurses, at Langara College in Vancouver, on Monday, January 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. sets record, delivers 350,000 surgeries last fiscal year, health minister says

From April 2022 to March 2023 B.C. delivered more than 350,000 surgeries

The British Columbia government says the province set a record for the most surgeries performed in the last fiscal year.

A report from the Health Ministry says from April 2022 to March 2023 B.C. delivered more than 350,000 surgeries, exceeding the record of 337,000 set the year previously.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the milestone is proof the government is delivering on its commitment to complete surgeries postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather and staffing challenges.

The ministry says 99.9 per cent of the nearly 15,000 patients whose scheduled surgeries were postponed in the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 have had procedures if they still wanted them.

It says 99.7 per cent of people who had their surgeries postponed in later periods have also had their procedures completed.

The province says the total wait-list size has shrunk nearly five per cent compared with the same time frame in 2019-20.

“What is clear is that innovation works,” Dix said on Thursday.

“Finding new methods, approaches and facilities works, individual and collective action works. All these are critical parts of surgical renewal and put simply, surgical renewal works for that reason.”

READ MORE: Report shows B.C. has honoured pledge to deliver pandemic-postponed surgeries: Dix

Health

Previous story
‘Chaotic’ down south, concern up north as U.S. ends COVID border, immigration rules
Next story
Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

Just Posted

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
OPINION: Why is volunteerism so low these days? Giving back can be really rewarding

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons. Photo courtesy YouTube
MP Blaney writes letter to fisheries minister pleading for fish farm transition plan

The City of Victoria will have added measures in place for summer heat events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Record-breaking heat to hit Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Pumper 5 truck gets pushed into the fire station. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue Facebook photo)
Here’s the total cost for the Town of Port McNeill’s brand new Pumper 5 truck

Pop-up banner image