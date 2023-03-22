The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal awarded a B.C. man $6,000 after two of his colleagues used a derogatory slur against him during a physical fight. (The Canadian Press)

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal awarded a B.C. man $6,000 after two of his colleagues used a derogatory slur against him during a physical fight. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. taxi driver wins human rights complaint over colleagues’ use of derogatory slur

Man awarded $6,000 for psychological impacts

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal says the repeated use of a caste-based slur against a man at a company Christmas party amounts to discrimination.

The complainant, who Black Press Media is referring to by his initials M.B., moved to Canada from Punjab, India in 2000. He explained to the tribunal that his ancestry makes him part of a certain caste of people who have historically been treated as “being outside the hierarchy of human order,” and who continue to face mistreatment.

M.B. testified that as a child in India he was told he couldn’t use a playground and was chased and beaten by kids because of his caste. Another time, a friend’s parents told M.B. they would throw out the glass he drank out of after he left.

So, when two fellow taxi drivers at a 2018 staff Christmas party called M.B. by a casteist slur, M.B. says it had a strong impact on him.

“[M.B.] provided evidence that he was not able to sleep for a couple of weeks after the staff party. He also found it very difficult to go to work and interact with his colleagues who had observed the events at the staff party because he felt insulted and humiliated in front of them and being around them reminded him of what had happened.”

According to the tribunal, the two colleagues – I.D. and A.D. – called M.B. by the slur during the second of two fights that broke out between the three throughout the night. I.D. and A.D. were upset about being invited to the party on late notice – something M.B. had some power over as a member of the taxi company’s board of directors.

M.B. argued in his complaint that the two fights amounted to further discrimination, but Tribunal Member Sonya Pighin decided they were not initiated because of M.B.’s caste. Still, she said she took the use of physical violence into account when she determined the overall impact of the slur’s use on M.B.’s psychological well being.

A medical note shows M.B. was treated for bruises and abrasions to his head, right eye and the left side of his back.

“[M.B. said] he experienced shock and embarrassment after each of the physical altercations, and feelings of insult, humiliation, embarrassment, worry, and death for at least a few weeks afterwards,” Pighin wrote in her decision.

M.B. sought $35,000 in damages, but Pighin decided on $6,000, as well as $3,755.81 in compensation for reports and transcripts M.B. purchased to back his case.

READ ALSO: Woman facing mental health crisis says she was refused a face-to-face with doctor at Vernon hospital

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Human Rights Tribunalracism

Previous story
More airline passenger protection at core of bill tabled by northern B.C. MP
Next story
Transportation Safety Board report on fatal Atlantic sinking cites lax federal rules

Just Posted

Dr. Alex Nataros is a resident of Port Hardy, he graduated with a medical degree from McGill University in 2012. (Submitted photo)
NATAROS: Healing the demons within – trauma

Program manager Ben Whitby shows a similar type of buoy-based wave data collection platform to the one that will be deployed in the waters off Yuquot at the University of Victoria’s Pacific Regional Institute for Marine Energy Discovery (PRIMED) lab in North Saanich March 3. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Program manager Ben Whitby shows a similar type of buoy-based wave data collection platform to the one that will be deployed in the waters off Yuquot at the University of Victoria’s Pacific Regional Institute for Marine Energy Discovery (PRIMED) lab in North Saanich March 3. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
UVic researchers help bring First Nation back to Nootka Island with wave power

Seafood companies Cermaq, Grieg Seafood, and MOWI Canada West as well as We Wai Kai First Nation have filed an application to review DFO’s decision to close the Fish Farms in the Discovery Islands last month. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
We Wai Kai First Nation, aquaculture companies challenge Discovery Island fish farm closures in court

Replacing two hydrophones and computer equipment for killer whale acoustic data collection is one of the past projects given a grant from the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association. Photo by Jared Towers, courtesy NIMMSA
North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association opens applications for conservation funding