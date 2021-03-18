In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

A B.C. teacher who had a sexual relationship with a former student has been banned from teaching for 20 years.

This, because within days of the student graduating high school in 2019 the unnamed educator “exploited the student-teacher relationship,” details a ruling published Tuesday, March 16 by the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

During the school year in June, the teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards the student, whom he first taught in Grade 8 and again in Grade 12.

“The teacher’s conduct was a serious breach of his position of power and trust,” reads the ruling.

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent in November 2019, though the resolution does not identify the man’s name or where he taught.

His teaching certificate was cancelled Nov. 1, 2020 for the non-payment of fees. He cannot reapply until 2040.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns
Next story
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack

Just Posted

One lonely tree left behind with variously aged cut blocks visible over the mountainous range of Kwakiutl First Nation territory on North Vancouver Island. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
6 months after old growth forests report, Green MLAs criticizing lack of action

Forestry minister reiterates commitment to change, consultation

An adult Chinook salmon swims in Ship Creek in Anchorage in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
25 MPs co-sign letter asking DFO to open mark selective Chinook fishery

Blaney, Singh, May and Johns among signatories to letter

Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnston. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo)
New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

“The people of the North Island are very proud of the natural beauty of their region”

The Island Aurora in Port McNeill. (Gaby Wickstrom photo)
Training exercise to cause sailing delays for Port McNeill, Alert Bay and Sointula

“On Sunday, March 21 2021, a training event will take place on the Island Aurora”

The North Island U11 (Atom) Eagles hold their sticks in the air after winning an exhibition game on Saturday against the Comox Valley B Chiefs at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
North Island minor hockey season officially comes to an end

The Eagles will be holding an AGM (in person if restrictions lift and allow it) in May.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria airport falls off Canada’s list of international airports

Airport official says that’s temporary because of COVID, YYJ not going to lose designation

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove died March 15 after a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Donnie Musgrove)
Esquimalt woman with terminal cancer dies a month after dream wedding

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove, 39, died March 15 surrounded by family

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack

Client information secure, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Most Read