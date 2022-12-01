Students make their way to the first day of school at Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver, Monday, Sept. 22, 2014. British Columbia’s public school teachers have ratified a new three-year contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Students make their way to the first day of school at Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver, Monday, Sept. 22, 2014. British Columbia’s public school teachers have ratified a new three-year contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. teachers strongly approve three-year contract with pay boost, added benefits

British Columbia’s public school teachers have ratified a new three-year contract.

Nearly 50,000 members of the BC Teachers’ Federation were eligible to cast a ballot and a statement from the union says the vote was 94 per cent in favour.

BCTF president Clint Johnston says the union has “achieved some historic gains that will help members who are struggling with the affordability crisis.”

The contract was reached after more than 50 days of bargaining with the BC Public School Employers Association, which negotiates on behalf of the provincial government, and Johnston says the deal will help recruit and retain more teachers.

It boosts annual salaries for new teachers as much as $8,500 by the end of the third year while B.C.’s highest-paid educators will earn up to $13,500 more over the same period, which Johnston says pushes them above the $100,000-per-year threshold for the first time.

He says the BCTF will now press the government to report publicly about the impacts of an ongoing teacher shortage and take action to “ensure schools are properly staffed and students get the support they need.”

Other improvements in the contract include 10 additional minutes of preparation time for elementary teachers, strengthened heath and maternity benefits and a provincial minimum standard for professional development funding, the union said earlier.

The contract was reached at the end of October and teachers conducted a ratification vote in mid-November.

At the time the tentative deal was announced, the Public School Employers Association said the pact follows the provincial shared recovery mandate, which sets out specific wage increases, including inflation protection, while ensuring the government has the resources to protect services and support economic recovery.

RELATED: B.C. teachers union says new contract puts teachers in ‘top tier’ in Canada

RELATED: Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

BC legislatureEducationLabour

Previous story
Court hears of off-duty officer’s encounter with Metchosin inmates, and their arrest
Next story
B.C. documentary series explores couple’s journey to decolonize wellness

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Consider factors behind criminal activity

North Island Eagles teams, coaches, and of course the alumni players all stopped for a group photo at the end of the game. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
11th annual North Island Eagles alumni game hits the ice at the Chilton Regional Arena

Port Hardy saw heavy snow and strong winds on Tuesday. Photo by Tyson Whitney/North Island Gazette
Power out for over 1,000 in Port Hardy

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wants large grocery store corporations to “pay what they owe.” (Stock photo)
North Island-Powell River MP wants to ‘make huge corporations pay’