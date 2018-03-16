(@GovInslee/Twitter)

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and his counterparts in Oregon, Washington and California are adding the overdose crisis and trade to the list of issues considered vital to the four jurisdictions.

Horgan, the governors of Oregon and Washington, as well as officials representing the governor of California have gathered in Vancouver to mark the 10th anniversary of the Pacific Coast Collaborative.

The forum was created in 2008 to encourage joint action on matters like climate change and the environment but today’s gathering also confronted what Washington Gov. Jay Inslee calls the ”scourge of substance-use disorders.”

A news release from the premier’s office says the jurisdictions are committed to ending the stigma and discrimination associated with addiction and substance-use disorders.

It says B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships.

Horgan says his U.S. counterparts understand the urgent need to protect a shared environment and to slow climate change across a region that is home to 55 million people and represents the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study
Next story
$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

North Island author Lucy Haché to launch second book at Café Guido in Port Hardy

‘Lucy Haché is a writer and adventurer of First Nations/Métis and Scottish/Irish descent’

North Island Farmers’ Market named Farmers Market of the Year!

The North Island Farmers’ Market Association takes home BC wide award.

Dr. Scott Benwell speaks on his time spent working at School District 85

“It has been an enormous pleasure to serve the communities of the North Island.”

North Island shines at First Annual Gazette Readers Choice Awards

Roughly a hundred attend the North Island Mall ceremony

Port Hardy RCMP catch ‘door to door’ suspect

On March 5, as a result of their ongoing investigation, police arrested David Robert Lawson.

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal government seeks public feedback on pedestrian safety

What safety measures do you think need to improved for pedestrians and cyclists?

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

Experts urging caution as rabbits die by the hundreds in B.C. city

Province of B.C. confirms more positive tests for rabbit haemorrhagic disease

Canucks snap scoreless streak but fall short in 5-3 loss to Sharks

Swiss forward Timo Meier nets two, including the game-winner, to lead San Jose

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

Canadian research vessel to explore 19th Century shipwrecks

Commissioned this week in Victoria, the RV David Thompson is Parks Canada’s newest vessel

Most Read