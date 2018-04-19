B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

The sun is shining, the air is warming and the mead is pouring.

That’s what Vernon has to offer according to Expedia.ca, which rates the North Okanagan town a top honeymoon destination spot across the globe.

“This is where you can get tipsy with your beau at the aptly named Honeymoon Meadery. You can build up your thirst when you rent paddle boards from KalaVida Surf Shop if you’re visiting during the warmer seasons, or when you ski down the slopes at nearby SilverStar Mountain Resort if you’re vacationing in winter,” wrote the post’s author Jennifer Cuellar.

“And if you really want to push your limits, you can rent motorcycles and scooters from nearby McScoots. Just be careful, so you can really uphold the ‘life’ part of ‘til death do us part.’”

British Columbia, as a whole, garnered five of the top 18 spots with the Sunshine Coast, Kaslo and Vancouver Island, alongside fellow Canadian cities such as Magog in Quebec, Quebec City, Caledon in Ontario, Yarmouth in Nova Scotia, Muskoka in Ontatio, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Regina in Saskatchewan and Banff.

The list also included destination hotspots like Las Vegas, Hanoi in Vietnam, Caye Caulker in Belize, Buenos Aires in Argentina and Monterey in California.

Expedia.ca’s rating system uses emojis, with Vernon winning four mountains (or #NoFilterNeeded), three roses (swoon-worthy), three honeypots (fund leftovers) and five cyclists (adventure buddies.) Cities are given a number, however, Cuellar writes, the cities are listed in no particular order.

Parker Crook | Reporter

@MrParkerJCrook
