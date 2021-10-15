Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics and hospital staff are required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 26. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. vaccination order extending to hospitals, community care

Dentists, doctors, nurses, mental health, ministry contractors

COVID-19 vaccination orders for B.C. long-term care and assisted living homes are being extended to the rest of the health care system, requiring medical staff and contractors to have a first dose by Oct. 26.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest order covers acute-care hospitals and community providers such as private practice doctors, nurses, dentists, personal care and other outside services contracted with the health ministry, including mental health and drug and alcohol services. Medical and other professional colleges are being consulted to make the requirements similar to those in place for senior care.

“The order will require staff to report their vaccination status to their employer,” Henry said Oct. 14. “And students are included as well. And staff must have at least one dose of the vaccine by Oct. 26, follow prescribed preventive measures that we’ve talked about, and get the second dose within 28 to 35 days.”

RELATED: Northern B.C. pandemic brings back private home rules

RELATED: U.S. to reopen land borders to vaccinated visitors Nov. 8

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Stats Canada reports significant pandemic-related jumps in depression and anxiety
Next story
B.C. reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 667 new cases Friday

Just Posted

Stan Hunt stands next to a recently painted 17-foot totem pole he carved with Mervyn Child and Ray Dickie. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Kwakiutl artist Stan Hunt finishing up ‘retirement’ totem poles for new coast guard depot

Screenshot of Tri-Port Minor Hockey Association website.
Tri-Port Minor Hockey issues warning over abusive behaviour towards volunteers

Volunteers and representatives from four Campbell River and North Island Clubs presented a $26,500 cheque to the Vancouver Island Hospital Foundation at Qwalayu House on Oct. 15. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River and North Island Rotary clubs support Qwalayu House

The Krystle Dos Santos group is playing the Civic Centre on the night of Oct. 29. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society returns with a new musical act at the end of the month