A two-vehicle collision involving a stolen vehicle on the Lougheed Highway closed the road for several hours on Saturday. (Photo/Kathy James)

A two-vehicle collision involving a stolen vehicle on the Lougheed Highway closed the road for several hours on Saturday. (Photo/Kathy James)

B.C. watchdog investigating police chase that sent 2 suspects, 2 civilians to hospital

Driver of suspect vehicle crashed into civilian one along Lougheed Highway in Agassiz Sept. 17

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle that closed the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz for several hours on Saturday (Sept. 17) afternoon.

According to a statement from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District Detachment, the RCMP received reports of a stolen vehicle driving dangerously. The occupants – suspected of committing several thefts in the area – and stolen vehicle were known to police.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP spotted the Toyota Matrix – with the plates of a stolen Mitsubishi Lancer – in the Harrison Mills area. RCMP officers took steps to stop the vehicle, which collided with a civilian car in the process.

READ ALSO: IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford

The male driver of the civilian car was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the female passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The male suspect driver and female suspect passenger were also transported to hospital.

Lower Mainland RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructionist Service was also called in to investigate. Agassiz RCMP is conducting an investigation into the stolen vehicle. B.C. Highway Patrol Chilliwack is investigating the collision.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating whether or not police actions contributed to the injuries.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsTraffic

Previous story
Sex assault trial starts for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Next story
Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney

The owner of Campbell River’s Comfort Inn and manger of its neighbour, the Berwick seniors complex, say unruly behaviour downtown is having significant impact ontheir businesses. Photo contributed
Unruly behaviour in downtown Campbell River has escalated to a different level: Mayor Andy Adams

Apprentice carver Rey Dickie and master carver Stan Hunt stand next to the log that will be carved into a monument to remember Indigenous children who died at residential schools. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
North Island carvers creating monument to children found in unmarked graves

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre executive director Elizabeth Aman-Hume opened the 50th anniversary barbecue with a welcoming speech. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy chamber celebrates 50th anniversary with speeches and a barbecue fundraiser