Whales like the orcas shown here are struggling to survive in B.C. waters. (Jared Towers)

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

A British Columbia whale-watching organization is boosting its passenger surcharge to increase spending on science programs and salmon-recovery projects for killer whale conservation.

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5 and will be aimed at supporting the endangered southern resident killer whale population.

READ MORE: Dead killer whale discovered on Nootka Island

The company says in a news release the added fee is expected to generate more than $1 million over the next five years with the money going towards orca-based science programs and chinook salmon recovery projects, the preferred food of the resident whales.

VIDEO: Rare close encounter with whale pod

Alan McGillivray, owner of the whale-watching company, says the southern resident population is struggling and one of the big reasons is reduced availability of prey.

There are just 74 remaining members of the southern residents that are often found in the waters off B.C. and Washington state.

READ MORE: Saving salmon: B.C. business man believes hatcheries can help bring back the fish

Prince of Whales is one of the largest eco-adventure and marine wildlife tour companies in B.C. with operations in Victoria and Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Passport bureaucracy preventing Vancouver Island family’s Christmas reunion
Next story
Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Just Posted

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey’s retirement announced by Town of Port McNeill

Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has been promoted to acting administrator until Dec. 17.

A Brush with Henschel: Hecht Beach at low tide

This beach defies literary description so I will let the painting fill in the blanks!

Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

Sunset Elementary School films music video for national class challenge

Students take part in exciting challenge for chance to win $5,000 worth of instruments.

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Canada has ‘high level of confidence’ USMCA will be ratified in U.S.: Morneau

Donald Trump said he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Of Canada’s 16 Chinook populations, 13 are declining and eight are endangered

Black Press Media challenges publication ban on name of B.C. school stabbing victim

Victim’s family feels ‘muzzled’ by ban implemented by BC Review Board without consultation

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Santa Parade returns to the streets of Port Hardy

Candy was tossed from festive vehicles to local families who gathered to watch the parade.

Most Read