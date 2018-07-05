Oak Bay Police and Oak Bay Fire responded to the 2100 block of Florence St. in Oak Bay this morning to extricate a woman trapped overnight by a 700 lb safe. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

  • Jul. 5, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

An Oak Bay woman was trapped under a 700 pound safe overnight before being extricated today by the Oak Bay Fire Department.

Oak Bay Police and Oak Bay Fire responded to the 2100 block of Florence St. in Oak Bay July 5 around 11 a.m. to find a woman trapped under a large safe.

“We had a lady trapped under a safe, approximately 700 pounds,” said Assistant Chief Cam Thomson, Oak Bay Fire Department. “We used our airlift bags and cribbing in order to stabilize the safe.”

The woman was successfully extricated and taken to the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

It appears the woman was trapped by the safe overnight, in the “unfortunate household accident,” says Sgt. Mike Martin of the Oak Bay Police Department.

The woman was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Most Read