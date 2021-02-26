(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

B.C. youth calls 911 after accruing $7K in online gaming charges

‘Police spoke with the student about appropriate times to call 911’

Racking up thousands of dollars in online gaming charges is no reason to call 911, as one Lower Mainland youth recently learned.

Delta police say a school liaison officer attended a North Delta school the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 19 after a 911 call had been received from a student.

The student had already left, but the school was able to confirm the student was at his home.

“The student then admitted to police that his father had discovered that he had charged $7,000 online buying games,” police said. “Police spoke with the student about appropriate times to call 911.”

Delta

Most Read