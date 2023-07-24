Cougar sightings in Sooke have spiked, prompting conservation officials to warn residents. (Shutterstock.com)

Cougar sightings in Sooke have spiked, prompting conservation officials to warn residents. (Shutterstock.com)

Baby boom brings rise in southern Vancouver Island cougar sightings

Conservation group urges caution in woods this summer

More deliveries from the stork mean cougar sightings on the southern tip of Vancouver Island are rising this summer.

WildWise president Sam Webb said it’s been a busy summer for cougars.

“We have camera footage from different locations in Sooke and Metchosin and we see some moms have multiple cubs, sometimes three and four,” she said. “That’s probably led to more sightings, more cougars and more mouths to feed.”

ALSO READ: Wild Wise expands into West Shore

Although the number of bear sightings in Sooke has remained at about the same level as the last few years, there’s been an increase in Langford.

“It’s been pretty standard in Sooke, but we’re definitely seeing more and more in Langford the last few years,” Webb said.

The number of bear sightings in Sooke reported so far is around 200. Still, Webb cautioned that some could be for the same bear or multiple reports about a bear in the same neighbourhood.

“People should be extra cautious when you’re out in nature,” Webb said. “You’re entering the homes of these animals, and you should respect that.”

She emphasized the importance of keeping homes and property, bear and cougar attractant free, including securing garbage and livestock.

“Those are the two main attractants. Free roaming pets can attract wildlife as well, so always keep pets on a leash.”

Wild Wise is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to ensuring the safety of people and wildlife through education. Although it’s been a valuable resource in Sooke for many years, it expanded to the West Shore in 2020.

The website at wildwisesociety.org contains more on the organization, its programs, volunteer opportunities, and links to many other sources for valuable information. You can also check out Wild Wise Society on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSookeWest ShoreWildlife

Previous story
‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha
Next story
‘Minimalist’ tenant sought to rent dilapidated Island boat in crisis market

Just Posted

Black Press Media file photo
Port McNeill RCMP investigating 2 separate boating incidents

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

The Fall Fair is returning to Port McNeill in September. (Submitted photo)
The Fall Fair is ‘rockin and rollin’ into Port McNeill in September

A deep sea octopus. Dr Cherisse Du Preez Ocean Exploration Trust, Northeast Pacific Seamount Expedition Partners
Deep-sea octopus garden nursery discovered beneath B.C. waves