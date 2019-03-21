Baby left alone in vehicle in B.C. Walmart parking lot

Williams Lake RCMP issue warning after attending complaint at Walmart Wednesday

Williams Lake RCMP are urging the public not to leave children unattended in vehicles after being called to investigate such an incident in the Walmart parking lot Wednesday.

Staff. Sgt. Del Byron said police were called to Walmart at Prosperity Ridge at about 1:23 p.m. after a passersby noticed a one-and-a-half year old child sleeping and alone in the vehicle.

Byron said children should never be left alone in a vehicle, particularly in the hot weather, because anything could happen.

“Someone could smash the window and take the child — it’s just not a safe thing to do,” he said, stressing pets and children are very vulnerable being in vehicles in hot weather.

In yesterday’s case police talked to the parent, and the Ministry of Children and Family Development were notified.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP looking for volunteers who are interested in public safety

“The volunteer program will include community and crime prevention programs”

Suspicious fire in Alert Bay burns two homes, spreads to nearby bush

Police say underage suspects have been identified

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles tie Dawson Creek Canucks in front of massive hometown crowd in Port Hardy

The Tier 3 Bantam Championships continued in style last night at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena.

Tri-Port Midget Wild finish season with gold medal performance

The other teams were no match for the Tri-Port girls.

Chief Administrative Officer officially appointed in Port McNeill

“Pete brings with him 17 years of municipal experience.”

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

“If you purchased N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from Cherry Hill … do not drink it.”

Short list for new gnome home includes Parksville, Coombs

Five potential locations have been chosen by Howard’s owners who will decide Tuesday

B.C. man gets award for thwarting theft, sexual assault – all in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Baby left alone in vehicle in B.C. Walmart parking lot

Williams Lake RCMP issue warning after attending complaint at Walmart Wednesday

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Public meetings to start in April

Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

Abbotsford homeless advocate says grief has distinct challenges for those living on the streets

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

B.C. public insurance includes funding enforcement, driver licensing

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Most Read