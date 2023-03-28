The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

There are no details on if anything was taken

It’s a story you don’t hear everyday.

Kamloops RCMP responded on the morning of Monday, March 27 to reports of a robbery involving a train.

RCMP were called to assist CN Police just after 7 a.m. at Tranquille and Ord Roads in Kamloops.

An armed suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight, and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hat with a Puma logo in white, a black hoodie, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CN police as they conduct an investigation.

READ MORE: Wrong turn temporarily strands moulting elephant seal on B.C. highway

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CN RailKamloops

Previous story
Driver stopped going almost 100 km/h over speed limit near Lake Cowichan

Just Posted

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Rumours are swirling on social media about a possible McDonald’s being opened in Port Hardy at the old Shell gas station site that was recently demolished. (Megyn Williams photo)
Application submitted to the district for a McDonald’s in Port Hardy

Surfrider Pacific Rim’s Alys Hoyland, front, Amorita Adair, and Laurie Hannah are stoked about swapping out the foam on Tofino’s First Street dock with more eco-friendly air-filled floats in 2021. (Nora O’Malley photo)
North Island MP wants to ban polystyrene to keep foams out of oceans

Kwakiutl First Nation master carver Stan Hunt’s 18-foot monument to Indigenous children who were abused and died while attending residential schools is taking shape and nearly ready to be painted. (Megyn Williams photo)
B.C. residential school monument ‘asking for these children’s spirits to come home’