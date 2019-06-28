File photo IHIT Supt. Donna Richardson announces charges in connection with Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi’s August 2017 death.

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Inderdeep Kaur Deo – one of three people arrested and charged in connection with the August 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi – was released on bail Friday morning.

Deo, 23, was freed – bound by a number of conditions while on release – following a hearing at BC. Supreme Court in New Westminster, which set bail at $275,000, BC Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin confirmed.

Inderdeep and her mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, 53, have been charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder’. Deo’s younger brother, Harjot Singh Deo, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dhesi, a college student.

READ MORE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

On Friday, June 21, two more men, Gurvinder Deo, 25 and Talwinder Khun Khun, 22, were also arrested and charged in connection to the murder. The men were charged with “accessory after the fact to murder, and indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.”

READ MORE: Two men charged in connection with the murder of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Nineteen-year-old Dhesi’s body was found in a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Aug. 2, 2017.

Harjot Deo, Manjit Deo and Inderdeep Deo are all under no-contact orders, prohibiting them from making contact with Dhesi’s parents and sister. They are expected to be back in court on July 3 to fix further court dates.

“As the matter remains before the court the BC Prosecution Service will have no further comment,” McLaughlin said.

Previous story
B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren
Next story
B.C. Ferries vessel breaks down right before long weekend

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney’s concerns about fishery closures answered by minister Wilkinson

“(DFO) is working to acknowledge the many Canadians who wrote in on this issue”

Port McNeill council’s 2018 Annual Report presented

The new councillors and mayor were limited to reporting on the outcomes of their predecessors.

Salal dying off in numbers that might surprise

Bill McQuarrie explores reasons behind why salal is dying off at a surprising rate.

Aftershock soccer tournament takes over Port Hardy fields

Around the clock matches were played in divisions ranging from tots to U18.

Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre’s 2018-2019 graduating class

The Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre is located on the Tsulquate reserve in the North Island.

UPDATED: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook were found dead in 1987

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue issues warning after new hazard develops in the Puntledge River

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue (CVGSAR) has launched a “public safety… Continue reading

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School has won the Charlie Cup Championship

Kadence Walkus won the Most Valuable Player and was awarded a good used laptop.

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Man who was carrying knife tackled at Nanaimo’s night market

RCMP make arrest after market-goer chases suspect downtown

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

Most Read